Only 18% Of Game Developers Are Working On Next-Gen Titles

Only 18% Of Developers Are Working On Next-Gen Titles

By the end of this year, we fully expect both Sony and Microsoft to officially announce their next-generation of home consoles with an anticipated release date of late 2020.

This is, of course, subject to rumour and speculation. In a report via IGN, however, these dates may themselves be subject to question. A game developer survey has found that only 18% of studios are currently actively engaged in next-gen releases.

Is This Good Or Bad News?

Well, the fact that the percentage is around 18% does make more than a little sense based upon the expected release dates. You do not, of course, generally, have a massive selection of games for a consoles launch day. The survey did, however, reveal something that certainly was intriguing.

Namely, that only 2% of the studios said that they were working on next-gen exclusives. In other words, games designed to only release on the next iteration of the PlayStation and Xbox.

What Can We Take From This?

Well, admittedly 2% sounds a rather disappointing low figure. In the grand scheme of things, however, it again does seem to tally up with a proposed 2020 release. Don’t forget as well that the aforementioned 2% is merely the ‘exclusive’ rate. With 18% currently in development, that’s not an unhealthy figure for this early in 2019.

As above, on launch day most consoles have only seen around 5-10 titles released with it with many others following as quickly as they can.

If the PS5 and Xbox (Two?) are going to release in late 2020, to my way of thinking, while these figures might sound concerning, they’re exactly what I would expect.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!