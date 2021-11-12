1More ComfoBuds Z Review – Headphones for Bedtime?

1More are one of the hottest headphone brands around, and if I’m honest, I personally only use two brands for my audio, Creative and 1More, and for good reason, they’re both great at what they do! For in-ear wireless headphones though, 1More has been putting out great products for years now and has been fiercely competitive on price, features, and performance. However, while I’ve tested audiophile headphones, sport headphones, and gaming headphones, I don’t think I’ve ever had a set that is designed for bedtime. That’s right, the 1More ComfoBuds Z, or should that be ZzzzZZzzz, are designed for relaxation and rest!

1More ComfoBuds Z

1More say they’re a 2-in1 earbud design. They’ll be your daily headphones for your walk, commute, phone calls, whatever really. However, they also double as a sleeping aid in bed. There are 30 built-in soothing sounds that can calm you down, sit back & relax while reading a book, trying to sleep, or whatever really. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I was so intrigued by a new product, but 1More has me hooked with this concept.

ComfoBuds Z headphones are designed to provide the tightest seal possible without discomfort leading to a total noise reduction of up to 24dB without active noise cancellation. Effectively, they are earplugs with headphones built-in. The included four sets of hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial ear tips provide extra comfort and a more accurate fit.

1More’s stock images are so much more pleasant than what I look like while sleeping; you’re welcome.

Features

2-IN-1 SLEEP EARBUDS – Groundbreaking 2-in-1 design enables you to mellow out with 30 built-in soothing sounds for a deep sleep or stream music and podcasts from your Bluetooth device.

– Groundbreaking 2-in-1 design enables you to mellow out with 30 built-in soothing sounds for a deep sleep or stream music and podcasts from your Bluetooth device. SNUG AND SECURE FIT – Tiny, lightweight earbuds ensure pressure-free wear even as a side sleeper and the 4 pairs of anti-bacterial eartips help you find the right fit.

– Tiny, lightweight earbuds ensure pressure-free wear even as a side sleeper and the 4 pairs of anti-bacterial eartips help you find the right fit. NOISE ISOLATION – 1MORE ComfoBuds Z with an in-ear design align naturally with your ear canals to create a tight seal for a noise reduction of up to 24dB.

– 1MORE ComfoBuds Z with an in-ear design align naturally with your ear canals to create a tight seal for a noise reduction of up to 24dB. 5 AUTO-OFF TIMERS – Easily set up an auto-off timer for the soothing sounds playback between 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 minutes.

– Easily set up an auto-off timer for the soothing sounds playback between 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 minutes. PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY – A full-range balanced armature reproduces a balanced and authentic sound with fine details.

Soothing Sounds

With the 1MORE MUSIC App – a free download available on both Apple & Google platforms – users can pick from an array of 30 sounds to suit their preference or moods for each occasion; that deep sleep or long relaxation you’ve been longing for is now only a few taps away.

What 1More Had to Say

“The ComfoBuds Z are intelligent earbuds for everyday audio listening with superior external noise blocking capacity. Moreover, they include 5 auto-off timers for those times you want to wind down for the day or night when picking one of the 30 included soothing sounds – such as sea waves, waterfalls, forests, and fires to mimic pink noise, all proven to help relieve pressure and sleep. A range of 30 to 150-minute timers can be set as you pick your desired time window to fall into your dreams, that furthermore aids with battery conservation when no longer needed as you hit the land of nod. Thanks to their ergonomic design, they should mold to you as you sleep, even if you’re one of many who like to toss & turn throughout the night.” – 1More

