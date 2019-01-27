1MORE Dual Driver BT ANC In-Ear Headphones Review

Introduction

1MORE Dual Driver

While the brand 1MORE may be a relatively young player in the audio market, they’re easily one of the most accomplished. They’ve got some serious talent behind them in regards to their product development, designers, and audio engineers. It seems every few months, they release a new product. They set a new benchmark for price and performance, then they rinse and repeat. Just look at the amazing Quad-Driver Hi-Res earphones, the first THX-certified in-ears! Then the remarkable Triple Driver On-Ear, or the innovative Spearhead VRX, or the Triple Driver Hi-Res BT, or the VR BT. You get the idea!

Features

Some of the previous 1MORE headphones we reviewed are still daily use headphones. Both for me personally, as well as a few other eTeknix staff. With all those great products in mind, the benchmark for the new Dual-Driver is pretty high. However, with active noise cancelling, Hi-Res audio support, long battery life, wired and wireless performance, and much more, it seems they’re off to a solid start.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING (ANC)- 1MORE’s self-schemed TiinLab A2 chip achieves superior ANC by using a wider frequency range EQ adjustment to counteract bandwidth. Enjoy smarter noise cancellation with natural and full sounding audio so you can appreciate a serene listening experience.

DUAL DRIVERS- One dynamic driver and a separate balanced armature with a proprietary acoustic design deliver an extremely accurate listening experience with unsurpassed dynamic power and clarity.

ENVIRONMENTAL NOISE CANCELLATION TECHNOLOGY (ENC)- ENC dual microphone technology features a precise microphone array that effectively filters out background noise so communication remains crystal clear in loud environments.

BLUETOOTH 4.2® WITH HI-RES TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY- Enjoy a meticulous wireless listening experience with Bluetooth® 4.2 and a wireless range of up to 30 ft. A Type-C to 3.5 mm connection provides the option of wired playback if battery runs low.

ERGONOMIC NECKBAND- A soft and comfortable neckband with a silicone cover provides a natural, ergonomic fit during prolonged use. Magnetic rear earbud covers form a necklace-like shape for convenient storage around your neck when not in use.

What 1MORE Had to Say

“In addition to its excellent sound quality, 1MORE’s Dual Driver BT ANC In-Ear Headphones provide more freedom and tranquility for listening to music in a variety of settings. It ensures rich, pure music even in noisy environments like: flying, crowded public transportation, noisy streets, loud meeting rooms, and more.” – 1MORE

What’s in the Box?

1MORE give you a premium product experience. The fantastic packaging is well made, and full of technical and design information.

Inside, you’ll find the headphones, obviously, as well as seven extra sets of earbuds in all shapes and sizes to suit your needs. There are eight sets in total, with a set already installed on the headphones of course.

You get a custom sleeved USB to 3.5mm audio cable for when you don’t want to or can’t use Bluetooth, and there’s a flat charging cable, and in-flight adaptor there too. You also get a lovely protective bag to keep them dust and dirt free when not in use.