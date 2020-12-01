2020 Christmas Buying Guide Gadget Review

It’s that time of the year when we all get together and find out what cool toys, gadgets, and novelty socks we all got from our friends and family. Sure, this year may not see many of us have big family gatherings, but we can still share gifts with friends and family.

With two kids of my own and a pretty large family overall, I know the pitfalls of gift shopping as well as anyone. This last month, I gathered a bunch of gadgets and gifts together that I’ve been toying around with every day to find a range of fun stuff that would make a great gift for any tech enthusiast.

Amazingly, I’m avoiding the obvious in this one. No keyboards and mice, and certainly no graphics cards. But we’ve still got some gaming stuff, don’t you worry! Furthermore, I’ve also aimed to keep most of the items reasonably affordable too.