22 States Formally Ask US To Reinstate Net Neutrality

Since the removal of Net Neutrality, many figures and states within the US have cited their wish for the regulations protecting it to be put back in place. Of all the states, California has certainly been one of the most notable to attempt to do this. They even tried doing it at just a state level. That was, however, unfortunately, shut down due to legal problems.

In a report via the Verge though, over 22 states formally appealed to a Federal Court to have the rules put back into place.

What Is Their Argument?

The case argued is that their removal:“will cause [inevitable harms] to consumers, public safety, and existing regulatory schemes”. In addition, they also feel that the FCC “entirely ignored many of these issues”. If nothing else, it’s a rather stinging criticism of the FCC by what is, at least based on the number of states, just under half the country.

Will It Be Successful?

Hard to say. It’s doubtful they would be pursuing it if they didn’t feel there was a chance. There are some presidents that suggest that the FCCs ruling could be overturned. If you were to ask me to put a bet on it though, I’d likely say no. Various attempts have already been made to reinstate the regulations. Regulation which I have often said I felt the FCC used dirty tactics to remove.

We will have to wait and see I guess. Hopefully, though, this will have some success. At the very least, potentially allowing rules to be implemented on a State level.

