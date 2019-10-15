2,500 Classic MS-DOS Games Are Free to Play in Your Browser

I must admit to being more than a little nostalgic for the old days of gaming. Yes, I am (unfortunately) old enough to remember using MS-DOS as an operating system. Albeit usually as a faster alternative to the much more resource-hungry Windows 95.

If you too have fond (and likely a rose-tinted) memory of the old days of gaming, however, then I have some good news for you. Internet Archive, a non-profit digital library that retains digital versions of old PC/MS-DOS games and applications has just released a huge update with 2,500 games added that you can play, for free, in your browser!

Internet Archive Releases 2,500 MS-DOS Games That You Can Play For Free

The list of games available is hugely substantial and you will likely be surprised by some of the titles available to play. Just to give you an idea, some of the games include the likes of:

Night Trap

Mortal Kombat

Doom

Sensible World of Soccer

Jurassic Park

Alone in the Dark

Shadow Warrior

Duke Nukem 3D

Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey

Redneck Rampage

Various Leisure Suit Larry’s

Monkey Island 1 & 2

For any fan of retro old-school gaming, these are releases that are not to sniffed at! And again, in case it hasn’t sunk in yet, you can play all of these for free in your browser, right now!

Where Can I Try Them Out?

So, I’m guessing that at this point you’re a little tempted to check it out. Well, you can check out the official website via the link here! – I would, however, add a few little caveats to you before you leap right in.

Firstly, as you might expect, the website is currently showing the strain of the huge levels of traffic following this update. As such, don’t expect some of the larger games to ‘stream’ very quickly or smoothly. In addition, you’re not given any controls and, as such, you’ll largely have to figure them out for yourself.

If you will, however, excuse me at this point, I’m going to play some Sensible World of Soccer because I’m a goal-scoring superstar hero!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!