$2500 Gaming PC Timelapse Build – Red Avenger

If you had a budget of $2500 to build a system today, what would you go for? We’ve had a look and the obvious choices point to the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and 5700XT graphics card. So we took those parts and built a devilishly good looking system.

Antec DA601

The Antec DA601 or as Antec call it, “The Prime Dark Avenger” is set to stun, with futuristic aesthetics, tempered glass, and support for a boatload of RGB goodness. Of course, we would have been mad not to get it in for a custom build. We’ve kitted it out with plenty of lighting and fancy hardware for your enjoyment too.

The mid-tower DA601 is perfect for our ASUS RoG X570 motherboard. Of course, there’s more than enough room for a good size graphics card too. We opted for a flagship AMD build, featuring the latest Ryzen 9 3900X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. Of course, the red of the AMD GPU matches up with our Red Avenger theme perfectly! So does our choice of Antec RGB fans, XPG memory and more.

RGB

Equipped with support for ASUS AURA Sync, MSI Mystic Light, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC. The Antec DA601 is going to be easy to work with when it comes to RGB lighting.

Antec DA601 Features

Motherboard Support: Up to E-ATX (12” x 11”)

Inbuilt ARGB Control Module

Preparation of Highly Loaded Storage

Graphics Card Support: Up to 400 mm

CPU Cooler Support: Up to 160 mm

PSU Support: Up to 200 mm

Antec may call it the “dark Avenger” but thanks to the RGB Sync features, we’re making it our RED AVENGER!

“Now we bring you the brand-new series of gaming cases: Dark Avenger – DA601, as the Prime Dark Avenger, is our new design for future gaming experience. With one press, you can have simple access to all the LEDs of the whole build. The high-tech front panel design makes your build shine as a superhero. It was also born with an ample room for you to equip it with high-end PC components. DA601 allows you to conquer the endless gaming war.” – Antec

Features Hardware

Where ever possible, we’ve chosen hardware that features RGB or addressable RGB. While we could have it puking rainbows, we’re opting for a red theme. The memory, the motherboard, the cooler, the fans, anything we can be set to red. I mean, you wouldn’t have the red avenger lit up in blue, would you?

Antec DA601 Mid-Tower PC Case

ASUS RoG STRIX X570-E Gaming

Ryzen 9 3900X

Antec Mercury RGB 240 AIO

Antec Prizm ARGB Fans/Hub/RGB Strips

Corsair MP600 M.2 Gen4 SSD 512GB

WD Black 2TB HDD

Antec Prime Matrix

Antec HCG 750 Gold Power Supply

ADATA XPG Spectrix D80 DDR4 Memory 32GB (4 x 8GB)

AMD Radeon 5700 XT

Gallery

Thoughts?

What did you think of our build? Remember, you may have enjoyed the images, but there’s a 4K video at the top of this page where the DA601 really shines! Let us know what you think in the comments, and check back soon for more awesome builds!