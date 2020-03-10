2K Games Becomes the Latest to Withdraw From GeForce Now

Early last month, Nvidia officially launched its GeForce Now game streaming service and, initially, it looked like a pretty decent service. You got a wide selection of games all available at a (relatively) reasonable subscription price. Better still, if you were willing to take some limitation (such as on total play durations) you could even try it out for free!

Since then, however, the news hasn’t been great. Blizzard pulled out due to a miscommunication on the contract, then Bethesda later withdrew practically its entire library of 30 (ish) games leaving just one on there. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, the news doesn’t get any better as 2K Games has now also officially withdrawn their ‘support’ for Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

With 2K Games now officially removing their titles from Nvidia’s GeForce Now, their once touted 1,000+ game library is certainly starting to look more than a little shaky. Perhaps most concerningly though, nobody is quite sure why so many publishers are quitting the platform.

To date, however, the confirmed list of withdrawn developers/publishers include:

2K Games

Capcom

Electronic Arts

Konami

Remedy

Rockstar Games

Square Enix

Activision Blizzard

Bethesda Softworks

What Do We Think?

Despite a promising start, it doesn’t take a genius to see that GeForce Now isn’t quite as successful as it was initially hoped. Not, at the very least, amongst the people who actually make the games. While it still presents itself as being one of the best (current) PC game streaming services available, Nvidia will clearly be wanting to address this issue. Whatever it may actually be!

If you want to learn more about Nvidia’s GeForce Now, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think?