3 More MSI Z490 Motherboard Designs ‘Leak’

Earlier today we saw MSI’s presumable flagship motherboard from the Z490 platform leak online. Namely, the MEG GODLIKE which you can check out via the link here! It seems, however, that the ‘leaks’ from MSI are coming thick and fast as images from three further designs from the platform have now also appeared!

MSI Z490 Motherboards!

The leak comes via Videocardz just days after a number of models from ASUS appeared online and, as such, we can only presume that these ‘leaks’ are no longer entirely accidental.

Of the three designs, however, the Z490 A-Pro is expected to be their least-expensive version retailing for a price in the region of £180. Albeit, as you can see in the picture below, it still looks more than a little handy in terms of features and ports to justify that price tag.

More From MSI!

The two other designs from MSI come from their MPG ‘Gaming’ range with the key distinguishing feature between them being that one comes with a build-in WIFI adaptor. Other than this though, they do, on the whole, appear to be largely similar.

The ‘standard’ MPG Z490 Gaming plus is expected to retail for a price in the region of £200 while the WIFI version will cost a little extra at around £230. Unlike the A-Pro, however, both boards will feature some RGB lighting effects.

What Do We Think?

As we said when the ASUS boards started appearing earlier this week, it’s never unusual to see motherboard designs ‘leak’ a few weeks ahead of the main CPU launch. As such, with Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S just around the corner, expect to see even more motherboard designs appear online (accidentally or otherwise) in the next few days!

So far though, these designs from MSI appear to be a solid addition to the entry to mid-level tier releases and we can’t wait to see what else turns up! There is, of course, still the small matter of the Tomahawk and Ace releases that have yet to ‘leak’.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!