MSI Infinite A 8th Gaming Desktop PC Review

MSI is certainly one of the best-known brands in terms of their PC components. You may not, however, realise that they do also create full system builds. We’ve certainly seen a few of their laptops in the past, but this time we’re looking at something a bit bigger. Namely, a full-blown gaming desktop PC.

In this instance, we certainly have a treat. The MSI Infinite A 8th is a fully-fledged gaming system. With the system having nearly all MSI components though, they have pushed out the boat a little in terms of the design. This system has lighting everywhere, all of which is controllable via MSI’s sync software. Put simply, this can look as bright or colourful as you want and there’s very little that doesn’t get the RGB attention.

While we will be looking at the system lighting, this is still, ultimately, a gaming PC. While we can appreciate nice lighting effects, we’re not ones to be blinded by it either!

As such, we’re going to put this system under the scrutiny of our testing to see if this could be a fantastic option for your next purchase not just in terms of looks, but also performance!

Features

Windows 10 Home

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8700 processor with DDR4 memory

Up to MSI GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti 8GB GDDR5 graphics

Supports Intel® Optane™ memory: Boost your system up to 14X faster

Exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3 cooling system enhances system cooling and keeps it silent.

Mystic Light RGB LED design to customize your Gaming PC

Easy to upgrade – designed to upgrade your components with an ease.

Built-in carry handle – Take your Gaming Desktop everywhere with the easy to carry handle.

Vertical graphics optimal protection for your components during transport

Nahimic 3+ Audio Enhancer

Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio-grade sound quality

High quality and durable components Military Class 5

Super Charger 2: superpower delivery, fast charge your mobile device

Super speed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C with reversible design

Specifications

For this specific system, the processor was an Intel i7-8700, the GPU was a Nvidia 1060 and it came with 8gb of RAM. Variants on the system memory and storage are available. Further system details and specifications can be viewed on the official product website.

What MSI had to Say

“Get the ultimate immersive game experience with MSI’s Gaming Desktops and Curved Gaming Monitors. With the latest Intel® 8th gen processor technology and fueled with MSI’s game-enhancing features the best gameplay experience is possible. Together with the immersive MSI Curved Gaming Monitors you will step into a world where the difference between reality and games will slip away. Discover a new gaming experience. This True Gaming, This is G.A.M.E. UNLIMITED.” – Zotac

Accessories

As this is a pre-built system, it’s pretty much ready to go out of the box. The only item in which you really have an assembling choice is the glass panel to the side. This is included separate to the main tower and you are basically given the choice of if you prefer the metal covering to the side (which does have a vent for the GPU) of the full glass panel which, when installed, sits around 1cm.

Out of the two options, we could easily make a case for either design. So it basically comes down to user preference. Although it doesn’t shot very well in photography, the glass panel does have ‘MSI’ embossed lightly into the top right corner.