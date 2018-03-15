3D Printed Houses Start Construction In Texas

3d Printed Houses Arrive

3D printers have come a long way in the last 5 years. Some would argue that they still have a long way to go, but the process the technology has made is truly remarkable. One such development could solve a significant and real problem practically the entire world is facing, housing. Yes, even in the UK housing is a significant issue with there being too few of them and them being overpriced keeping all of us with our parents for far longer than we’d like.

One such solution to that though could be 3D printed houses and in a report via the BBC, a 3D printer capable of making houses out of concrete has started construction in Texas.

Concrete Printed Housing!

From a standard concrete foundation, the printer can move across and for the cost of just $10,000 worth of concrete, can build the external perimeter of a house. Of course, there is the matter regarding fitting electrics, plumbing, and a roof, but for mass-produced housing, this could be the biggest thing since pre-fabricated housing in the 1950’s, but hopefully a damn sight better!

This particular model, rather than using plastics as seen in the more better-known models, prints using a liquid concrete. This is applied as can be seen in the above image, in several layers, as per a 3d printer, which can allow for a whole structure to be built within a very short amount of time. It is also remarkably efficient with the cement with practically no waste materials.

Is this the future of housing?

It could genuinely be. Of course, the machinery necessary to create this doesn’t come cheap and despite its efficiency, it isn’t exactly capable of building large houses. That being said, I wouldn’t be too surprised if, within the next 10 years, 3d printed houses are not a common reality within the UK.

What do you think? Would you live in a 3d printed house? What are the perks and pitfalls of it? – Let us know in the comments!

