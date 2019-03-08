3D Realms Reveals Next Release -Wrath: Aeon of Ruin

3D Realms Reveal New Game

Yesterday, 3D Realms (the studio behind games such as Duke Nukem 3D) announced that they set to reveal their latest upcoming game. There was, however, more than a little twist to it.

The had also revealed that the game itself would be based on the original Quake engine. Yes, Quake, from 1996! – If a new game from 3D Realms wasn’t enough to pique your interest, this surely would be!

Well, following the release of a teaser trailer, we get our first look at Wrath: Aeon of Ruin and it looks to be a glorious (or should that be gorious?) tribute to classic 90’s first person shooters.

What Do We Know About It?

Well, watching the trailer should give you a pretty good idea. In a nutshell, however, it’s clear that 3D Realms is looking to get some of those 90’s nostelgia juices flowing while also bringing it firmly into the 21st century.

For fast paced action, the trailer certainly looks to be ticking a lot of the right boxes and presuming this is just a taste of what we can expect, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin is looking set to be a pretty awesome release.

When Is It Out?

At best, we currently just have a loose release date of Summer 2019. With it releasing for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, however, you’re not going to want to miss out on this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!