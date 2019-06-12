3DMark To Add PCIe 4.0 Benchmark Tool This Summer

3DMark To Add PCIe 4.0 Benchmark

With the upcoming release of PCIe 4.0 support via new motherboard designs, it’s doing to be curious to see how the hardware will utilise this new technology which will (at least in theory) potentially allow for double the bandwidth available to graphics cards and solid state drives. Well, those and a few other things too.

Just how good will it be in comparison to PCIe 3.0 though? Well, in a report via DSOGaming, popular benchmarking tool 3DMark will introduce a new tool this summer that will look to specifically find out just how fast your bandwidth speed really is.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, all we have to go on is the image above which will form part of the test. The short version is, however, that the benchmark will look to provide a quick and easy way to see your bandwidth speed with the obvious comparisons going to be made between the current PCIe 3.0 and the upcoming PCIe 4.0.

The benchmark will be made available for free for those with either the Advanced Edition or Professional customers with a valid key.

What Do We Think?

I’ve got to admit that I never expected a benchmarking tool to specifically test this. It does, however, make a lot of sense. PCIe 4.0 will offer a potentially significant boost to a lot of PC performance areas. As such, it’s only natural that people will want to see how these compare across generations.

While this test will only specifically focus on graphics card performance, it will at least (hopefully) highlight just how much quicker things can go with this latest technology design.

What do you think? Do you use 3DMark? – Let us know in the comments!