3rd-Generation AMD Threadripper Confirmed For Late 2019

3rd-Generation AMD Threadripper

With the initial release of the Ryzen processors in 2017, AMD had a product on the market that they hadn’t for years. Namely, a strong processor that was able to compete with Intel. One that also had (arguably) a bit of sexy branding to back it up. This is a factor that was compounded even further with the release of the extreme-performance Threadripper processor.

Since then, we saw a 2nd-generation release for both standard Ryzen and Threadripper processors last year. Until recently, however, all we knew was that a 3rd-generation of Ryzen was on the way this Summer. There wasn’t, however, anything specific on the Threadripper.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, AMD has just confirmed that a 3rd-generation of Threadripper is also on the way. Better still, it will release before the end of 2019.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifications or performance very little outside of what we’re already seen from the range. Namely, that it will be a high count core/thread processor with a specific emphasis on computing power rather than necessarily gaming performance.

With leaks surrounding the price/performance of the 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors, however, there is more than a little to get excited about here!

Release Date?

While Ryzen is expected in the Summer, this release will not seemingly initially include the latest Threadripper design. AMD has, however, indicated that, at the very least, the 3rd-generation design will release before the end of 2019.

Given that the last 2 generations released in August and October respectively, something around Autumn seems a solid expectation.

What do you think? Are you interesting in the upcoming processors? – Let us know in the comments!