4K Trailer Released for Red Dead Redemption 2 PC

If you’re a super patient PC gamer just like me, you’ve waited a long time for Red Dead Redemption 2. I haven’t played even a minute of it on a console. I own the consoles, I even have access to a copy of the game, but alas, I wait. With the promise of 4K HDR support, high frame rate modes, ultra-wide monitors, and more, the PC version is sure to look definitive. If the new 4K trailer is anything to go by, the wait was worth it.

If that’s not enough, there will be three new updates to the story mode, adding three new bounty hunter missions:

Herman Zizendorf has been stealing tools from tradesmen – track him down in Blackwater.

has been stealing tools from tradesmen – track him down in Blackwater. Ex-Confederate Cavalry Officer Camille de Millemont is wanted dead or alive out by Catfish Jacksons, but his loyal men are never far behind.

is wanted dead or alive out by Catfish Jacksons, but his loyal men are never far behind. Bart Cavanaugh and his gang are camping out in Big Valley. Take Bart dead or alive without alerting his gang if you want to avoid a whole mess of trouble.

There’s a HUGE range of updates, additions, new content, tweaks, fixes and improvements. You can check out the full list of PC improvements here. But WAIT! Don’t forget to watch the trailer below too!

What RockStar Had to Say

“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC brings the epic story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang to life in breathtaking new ways – with no shortage of dazzling technical enhancements that deliver deeper immersion. These include increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and much more – complemented by a host of exciting new content additions for the game’s Story Mode.” – Rockstar

Release Date

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available for PC on November 5th. Pre-purchase the game exclusively via the Rockstar Games Launcher by October 22nd to receive two free classic Rockstar Games PC titles along with additional pre-purchase incentives including bonuses for Story Mode and 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Pre-Purchase now via the Rockstar Launcher here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, GameStop, Humble Bundle and additional digital retailers starting October 23rd with a pre-purchase bonus of 25 Gold Bars. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.



