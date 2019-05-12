4K TV Sales Booming, But Many Aren’t Being Used for 4K Content

4K TV Sales

It’s true that most people are investing in a new 4K TV these days. However, how many of you are really using them to watch 4K content? Recent figures show that while there are more 4K TVs than ever before (hardly a surprise), many consumers are not watching 4K TV content or using the smart features.

Hub Research

The “Entertainment in the Connect Home Study” by Hub Research checked with 5131 US TV customers. 47% of them had 4K TVs in their home. However, only 55% of those watch 4K content. The remaining 45% simply used their 4K TV for HD content instead.

Of the same people, 68% had a smart TV, but 14% of them didn’t have theirs connected to the internet to use those features. While many of them did use streaming services, around a quarter rarely use it, and 8% didn’t stream content at all.

Why?

There’s no clear reason why people are buying 4K TVs and not watching 4K content. However, there are likely a few factors. The prices on 4K sets are more attractive than ever. If you can buy a 4K panel for a smaller premium over an HD set, it makes sense to future proof. Also, 4K content still comes at a premium on services like NetFlix, although some are also included with Amazon Prime TV. Perhaps in a few more years, this will shift as more mainstream TV shows are released in 4K.

What About You?

What resolution in your main TV at home? Do you use it to watch any 4K content or online streaming services, or are you happy with regular HD content regardless of your panel resolution?