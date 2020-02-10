5 Amazing Things Coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2020

Elder Scrolls Online has been my chillout zone at the end of a day’s work. It’s been with us for a few years now, and despite a failed launch, it walked a rather impressive road to redemption, re-release, and continues to be updated and expanded on even today. Even going into 2020, it’s now one of the most popular MMORPG titles out there, and it looks like it has a lot more coming for 2020.

Last year saw the release of Elswyr, a year-long release of fresh content. Dungeons, two new zones, and much more. Now, they’re doing the same again, unlocking content based in the land of Skyrim. I’ve been invited for a playtest later this week too, I can’t wait.

About Greymore

“The Dark Heart of Skyrim beats from the depths in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the latest adventure in the Elder Scrolls saga. A chilling evil from the First Era awakens, and Skyrim needs heroes. Explore the snow-swept region of Western Skyrim, discover Tamriel’s hidden history, and face an ancient threat as part of a year-long story.”

Release Schedule

Q1 March: Dungeon DLC Harrowstorm

Q2 June: Greymoor Chapter

Q3 August: Dungeon DLC

Q4 November: Story DLC

1 – Skyrim!

The obvious is right there, we want Skyrim content! Now, it’s not the Skyrim you know and love, as ESO is set 1000 years before the events of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. That means we can explore the lore that created that game. The first release will be Western Skyrim.

2 – Vampire Skill Line

The Vampire skill line was great fun on ESO, but it’s long since fallen out of favour for the top-end DD builds. Because Western Skyrim is so strongly tied to the Vampire storyline, it makes sense. The reworked Vampire Skill-line will be more similar to a normal Skill-line with one ultimate, five skills and passives. I can’t wait!

3 – Kyne’s Aegis Trial

I love the trials in ESO, as they’re a great opportunity for large-scale teamwork outside of regular PVP. It’ll be a 12 player trial, and a welcome piece of new content for those of us who’ve run the previous trials to death.

4 – Antiquities System

The new Antiquities system will launch with the Greymoor Chapter, but will also add new content to the base game and other ESO zones! They describe it as being like Indiana Jones, hunting treasure all over the game. It’ll also provide a more passive way to earn EXP. Plus, you can find Mythic items, allowing you new ways to expand your gear sets.

5 – “Story DLC”

Honestly, this one is a guess, but an educated guess at what “story DLC” will encompass. With Elswyr, they released Northern Elswyr as the new chapter, then later in the year, Southern Elswyr as the story DLC. It stands to reason that Q4 will see the release of Eastern or at least central Skyrim, right? Fingers crossed we’ll be exploring ancient versions of what we saw in Skyrim.

Pre-Order and Pre-Purchase Rewards

If you pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, you gain access to exclusive rewards, including:

Pre-Order Costume: Jarl Finery This rugged but stylish raiment is typically reserved for northern nobility—just more proof of your heroic stature!

Pre-Order Pet: Sacrificial Pocket Mammoth Though the arcane markings indicate its status as a sacrificial offering, these creatures often end up trundling along after soft-hearted souls like yourself.

Pre-Order Reward: Nightfall Preview Crown Crate A select collection of Nightfall-themed items!

Pre-Order Reward: Western Skyrim Treasure Maps A collection of three Western Skyrim Treasure Maps.

Pre-Order Adornment: Jarl Crown Crafted from horker leather and metal reworked from weapons, this circlet marks your lofty status among the Nords.

Pre-Order Reward: Two XP Scrolls 50% XP scrolls, created by a Priestess of Meridia, to help you get started on your adventures.



The above pre-order items arrive upon the game’s launch for your platform. In addition to this, should you pre-purchase Greymoor digitally, you also instantly unlock this exclusive in-game mount: