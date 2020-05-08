5 AMD B550 Motherboards Designs Leak Online

It’s been a very long time coming (in fact, almost bordering on ridiculous), but all going well we should start seeing the B550 range of AMD Ryzen based motherboards released before the end of next month. Better late than never, right?…

In terms of what they will represent though, there are still more than a few question marks. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, images of at least 5 different designs (from differing manufacturers) have leaked online to give us something of a clue as to what might be on the way!

AMD B550 Motherboards

We should note that, at the time of writing, it is only the images that have leaked and, as such, in terms of design and specifications, it is a WYSIWYG. In other words, make of them what you can see!

The leak does, however, confirm the following B550 designs are on the way:

MSI MPG B550 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi

ASUS ROG Strix B550-E Gaming

GIGABYTE B550 AORUS Master

ASRock B550 Taichi

BIOSTAR Racing B550 GTQ

Of the designs, the ASRock B550 Taichi seems to represent the most ‘premium’ and, I’ll freely admit, in terms of aesthetics it’s the one I personally like the most. That being said, however, if you are planning on moving to the Ryzen 3XXX series and don’t want to spend a small fortune on the X570 platform, all of these models look like excellent options!

What Do We Think?

In terms of their release date, while nothing is yet set in stone, we fully-expect the AMD B550 range of motherboards to release at some point towards the middle or end of June. In terms of how much they will cost though that is a mystery. The good news is that we have seen evidence suggesting that the B550 price will be similar to that seen from the B450 range when that launched. So, all going well, they’ll likely be priced between around £100 for the more basic models and £200 for the more ‘premium’ designs.

We can, of course, expect to see a lot more B550 leaks in the coming weeks as the platform comes closer to its official launch. For the time being, however, these 5 designs give us more than a little to mull over. The only question that really remains is, which one do you like the most?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!