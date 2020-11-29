5 Hidden Gaming Gems in the Black Friday Sales!

With the recent launch of the Steam Autumn sale, there are definitely some amazing gaming bargains to be had at the moment and, in terms of the more notable releases, we have already compiled a list of some of the initially impressive deals which you can check out here! – If you do, incidentally, want to see our picks from practically all of the numerous Black Friday sales currently available (including tech, gaming, and hardware), you can click on the link here for more information!

As with most of the sales with online gaming platforms, however, the key highlights presented generally tend to fall within the more notable AAA releases. As such, to make things more interesting and varied for you, we’ve compiled a list of 5 hidden gems available in the Black Friday gaming sales that you might have missed out on!

#1 – Parkitect

With ‘Planet Coaster’ swooping up a lot of attention when it released (and with good reason because it was largely excellent), Parkitect generally came in a little more under the radar. In my opinion, however, for those who just prefer the more straight forward ‘Roller Coaster Tycoon’ experience, Parkitect is, without a doubt, the better game!

Offering a more simplistic style, Parkitect is amazingly good fun in allowing you to build your own theme park while never allowing itself to drown in the details that, quite frankly, I think Planet Coaster suffered from.

With it currently available for £17.94 in the Steam sale, I promise you that this will represent potentially hundreds of hours of fun for you!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

#2 – Quest For Infamy

Offering a (relatively) modern take on the Sierra classic ‘Quest for Glory’ series, as the title would suggest ‘Quest For Infamy’ puts you in the rather unfamiliar role of an antagonist who is looking to lie, steal, and cheat their way to fame and fortune.

Offering a lot of humor in a classic point and click aesthetic and interface, this game will not be for everyone. If you do, however, have a lot of love for franchises such as ‘Police Quest’, ‘Quest for Glory’, ‘Kings Quest’, and even ‘Leisure Suit Larry’, at £2.44, this is an absolute steal and I promise you, you will laugh at out at some of the jokes here! – Just remember to save often as your actions will lead to your character’s occasional untimely demise!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

#3 – Blade Runner

No, this isn’t the first time I’ve mentioned this game and, quite frankly, I don’t care. Until I die, I will always cite that ‘Blade Runner’ (originally released for the PC back in 1997), is one of the most criminally under-rated (and under-played) games ever created.

Based on the 1982 film classic, while the graphics have dulled quite notably in this modern era, this still remains, pretty much, the only ‘Blade Runner’ game somehow ever created. And thankfully, even over 20 years on, it’s still amazing to behold!

While news of the supposed ‘remake’ has quietened up in the last year, you can still buy and play the original right now on GOG.com for the low price of £5.79 and, while I can’t force you to get it, at the same time, I simply can’t recommend this enough!

You can check out the GOG.COM Store page via the link here!

#4 – Toonstruck

Toonstruck was, arguably, one of the best adventure games ever made. It did, however, suffer from two pretty huge problems. Firstly, it came out right at the death of the point and click genre with first-person shooters entering the forefront of gaming. And secondly, it was marketed so poorly that this barely pinged on anyone’s radar (despite hugely positive reviews). Not me though. Yes, I purchased this game myself in 1996 and I think I still have the CD-ROMS lurking around somewhere!

Nearly 25-years on from its original release, however, Toonstruck is still hugely beloved by its fans and with the combination of amazing fun gameplay alongside a surprisingly stellar cast of either voice or acting talent (Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, Dan Castellaneta, Tress MacNeille to name just a few) for just £3.49, while you might be able to complete it inside around 20 hours, I promise you that they’re going to be some of the most fun you’ve ever had!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

#5 – When Ski Lifts Go Wrong

I’ve always been quite fond a construction/physics based games and I suspect that may originate from back in the days where ‘Flash’ gaming titles such as ‘Cargo Bridge’ and ‘Crush the Castle’ were some of the hottest free online titles around.

I don’t think it would be unfair to say that ‘When Ski Lifts Go Wrong’ is basically a more modern and polished take on that genre and while the concept might now be a little old, the execution here is absolutely perfect. Available for just £2.99, kids big or small will absolutely love this. Albeit, don’t expect an easy ride here!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

What Do You Think?

So, if you are struggling for a little cheap and heavily discounted gaming action to fill out the rest of your weekend, we hope that the above picks may open some new and interesting doors that you perhaps didn’t even know or had forgotten existed! – I mean, let’s face it, we ALL love a hidden gem!

What do you think though? What’s your personal ‘hidden gem’ gaming title? – Let us know in the comments!