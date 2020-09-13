5 Reasons the Xbox Series S Could be the Biggest Next-Gen Success!

With Microsoft confirming the launch date and prices for their new next-gen consoles, while a lot of the attention has been heaped on the Xbox Series X, the smaller and more humble Xbox Series S has certainly been quietly garnering a lot of interest from gaming consumers. I must admit to being a huge fan of the potential the system can offer and, at the risk of being proven horrifically wrong, I actually believe that in the grand scheme of things, it has all the potential of being the biggest winner in the next-gen console war.

Now, what do I mean by this? Well, if you think I believe it’s going to outsell the PS5, you’re wrong. Such a claim would not only be patently ridiculous, but it would require the logic of a madman. What I do think, however, is that the Xbox Series S has every chance of being exceptionally successful in a market that is going to be primarily dominated in the headlines by its far more powerful rivals.

Let me, therefore, give you my 5 reasons why I think the Xbox Series S could be the ‘biggest’ next-gen success story!

#1 – Affordability

Although we are pending confirmation from Sony about how much their PS5 will cost, it seems almost certain that they will price match Microsoft’s Xbox Series X with something in the region of $499.99. In terms of the Xbox Series S, however, we already know that this is going to cost significantly less than both of those. In fact, it’s nearly half the price!

With it set to retail for around $299 (£250) this represents, in terms of next-gen consoles, a comparative bargain. By proxy, with budgets stretched during the COVID-19 pandemic the Xbox Series S, being the most affordable system available, will undoubtedly be one of the most eye-catching offers for households, individuals, or families on tight budgets!

As a side note, and I think this is important (or I wouldn’t be mentioning it), for $299, you get one of the brand new Xbox controllers thrown in with the Xbox Seris S. Something that should retail by itself for around $70. Given that the whole system is available for $300, it’s definitely a factor that bears a mention in terms of value for money!

#2 – An Excellent Alternative

A recent survey suggested that around 84% of next-gen console buyers plan to get the PS5. A number that isn’t entirely surprising when you consider that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One by a ratio of around 3:1. As such, in terms of the top-spec sales, it’s almost guaranteed that Sony is going to win this upcoming console war. And again, likely by a big margin. This, however, could be very important for the Xbox Series S and may ultimately underlie why Microsoft created it!

There’s going to be a lot of PS5 owners, but we daresay that despite that dominance, there are still going to be more than a few Xbox exclusives those people are going to want to try out. As such, while they might not want to spend another $500 on the Xbox Series X, throwing $300 at the Xbox Series S may seem like a really smart decision.

Put simply, as an alternative, the Xbox Series S is not only the far more affordable solution but in terms of sales, there are going to be a lot more PS5 owners looking at this as a relatively inexpensive access point for Xbox titles!

#3 – Size Matters

It seems pretty clear that both the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles are going to be heavy, cumbersome, or likely a mixed combination of both. With the Xbox Series S representing around 60% of the size of the Xbox Series X, if you’re regularly on the move, it’s a fantastic portable option that can (if the pictures are accurate) easily fit in your hand or a backpack without giving you any worry or concern!

Yes, this isn’t the be all and end all, but I know a lot of people who regularly work away from home and having a small and sleek next-gen gaming console they could literally carry around with them would make it an excellent option!

#4 – Xbox Game Pass – PC & Console!

With the Xbox Series S being an ‘all-digital’ console, it’s practically required that users will have to get the Xbox Game Pass. it’s basically what it’s been designed for! Given that Microsoft has made significant moves to blur the lines between PC and console gaming, with access to the game pass, you are potentially able to get a huge library of games available, and transitional, between both systems.

In fact, one of the biggest reasons I’m planning on getting an Xbox Series S is because I know, for one monthly fee, I’ll be able to play games on my PC while my wife (or kid) can play the Xbox Series S and access the same library at the same time!

Both PC and console gamers, this again makes for a really logical choice!

#5 – Limited, but in a Smart Way!

In terms of specifications, the Xbox Series S is significantly weaker than the Xbox Series X. Chief among which is the fact that while the main console will support 4K gaming, this smaller alternative will only cover 1080p/1440p. Here’s the thing though, not everyone has a 4K TV or display. Yes, they are becoming more common, but it only takes a glance at the latest Steam hardware survey to see that 1080p resolution gaming still represents over 60% of the market! A figure that’s probably over 90% in terms of current-gen consoles!

So while some may be critical of it’s apparent limitations, for many, the Xbox Series S will represent the absolutely perfect gaming point they require. Yes, 4K 60FPS is nice, but you don’t need it in your life to enjoy a bit of casual console action!

What Do You Think?

As above, I’m by no means suggesting that the Xbox Series S is going to give Sony too much to worry about. There are, however, two pretty bold conclusions I’m willing to end this on:

I believe the Xbox Series S will outsell the Xbox Series X

I believe the Xbox Series S will bury Sony’s own ‘cut-price’ PS5 all-digital console

Will I be proven right? Only time will tell. I am, however, certain that the Xbox Series S is going to be a huge success for Microsoft and, more so, that it is perhaps being too overlooked or underestimated at the moment. I am, however, certain that I’m getting an Xbox Series S and I daresay many of you (even those firmly entrenched in the PS5 camp) are thinking about it too!

