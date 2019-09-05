7th Guest Fan Sequel ‘The 13th Doll’ Confirms Release Date

Fan-made gaming projects can often be fraut with problems. It largely boils down to scope, demand, practicality, and (perhaps most importantly) keeping your ambitions within the remits of your talents (or of those around you). Put simply, most fan projects fail because of at least one of these reasons.

In terms of franchises that I wanted to return, however, there are few games that tickle my nostalgia bones more than The 7th Guest.

It does, therefore, give me great delight to confirm that following an update to the development status, the fan-made sequel ‘The 13th Doll’ will officially release on PC this October!

The 13th Doll – A Project a Long Time in the Making

Originally releasing in 1993, the original game revolutionized the PC gaming platform. It was one of the first to really bring CD-ROM technology into play. Additionally, it was also one of the first to really make use of the then-fledgling FMV technology. It was also, might I add, a genuinely scary game!

While it is largely forgotten today, it’s hard to understand just how important a game this was!

When released, it was a colossally huge hit. It was, however, sadly followed up by a sequel 2 years later that clearly showed signs of troubled development. After hemorrhaging money on various (mostly never released) games, the studio, Trilobyte Games, closed doors just a couple years later. As such, for nearly 25 years now the franchise has laid dormant. Despite various attempts by one of the original developers to get a sequel produced.

Based in around 2005, however, I first became aware of a project that was looking to create a fan-made sequel. Although relatively common today, such things were more than a little usual then.

The fan-project was ambitious and despite a lot of initial enthusiasm, it did go quiet for a period of around 3-5 years as people drifted on. That, however, changed rather significantly back in 2015. Following (a completely unexpected) official licensing deal being granted by the IP owner, a successfully Kickstarter campaign really kicked this into a new gear.

The 13th Doll was coming!

Release Date

Since then, things have been progressing really well. Although it was originally set to release last year, however, some additional work was required. Work that unfortunately pushed it into a loose 2019 release.

Following an official update via their Kickstarter page (and website), however, the game is now confirmed for release (come hell or high water) on October 31st, 2019! Halloween no less. How fitting for a horror game!

If you’re not aware of the game or the franchise, but simply you can expect scares, story, and puzzles galore! You can learn more about it via a loose-review we conducted on their test build via the link here!

In addition, for more information on the project, you can check out the official website here, and of course the Steam page here! – Given how long I have waited for this game, however, I can’t believe it’s finally coming out in less than 2 months!

What do you think? Did you ever play The 7th Guest? – Let us know in the comments!