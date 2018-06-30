8bitdo Announces Wireless Controllers for NES Classic Edition

NES Classic Goes Wireless

The Nintendo NES Classic edition mini-console is finally back in stores. Coinciding with this release, 8bitdo has also launched their N30 2.4G, a wireless controller for the compact retro console. This is actually a new improved version of their first wireless controller. Now it has a dedicated home button, which makes it much more convenient for players. No more standing up just to reset the system and return to the game select menu.

The controller measures 123.8mm x 53.5mm x 19.7mm and even resembles the classic NES controller styling. However, it does not have the gray section in the middle. The directional pad size is the same, So gamers do not need to readjust from the regular NES controller. However, this wireless controller also adds a Turbo A and Turbo B button so games that require button mashing can just hold these down instead of abusing the regular A and B.

As the name suggests, this uses a wireless 2.4GHz signal to connect. Each controller comes with a large dongle receiver that plugs into the controller port. It charges via a USB micro-B connector and comes with the charging cable as well.

How Much is the 8bitdo N30 2.4G?

The 8bitdo N30 2.4G is available for pre-order on Amazon $24.99 USD. The actual item will be released on August 20, 2018.