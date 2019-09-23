8K TV Standards Now Officially Nailed Down

8K TV’s are amazingly nothing new. There has been a bunch of them hitting the market for over a year now. However, real consumer adoption is still very much a long way off. There’s a very small amount of content out there, and even then, not really any consumer TV shows or movies in the format. However, the market has to start somewhere, just like 4K, HD, and other formats did back in their early days.

8K TV

The Consumer Technology Association unveiled the official definitions for what makes an 8K TV. Of course, as you might expect, the resolution has to be at least 7680 x 4320. That’s the same as 4 x that of a consumer 4K TV. In short, it’s a massive upgrade.

The panels also have to support 24, 30 and 60 frames per second. That’s a minimum, they could support other frame rates too, but at least those three. Other key features are 10-bit colour, and HDR functions, 8K upscaling as well as HDCP 2.2.

When?

Well, ironically, pretty much every 8K set on the market now meets the “new” standards. It’s more just a formality at this point. However, devices will be able to use the 8K logo from January 1st 2020, right before we see new TVs at CES 2020 then.