A Fallout 76 Player Sent Todd Howard A Box Of Bobby Pins

Fallout 76

It’s around 6 months since Fallout 76 landed on the market and while the the initial hatred for the game has died down a little, it seems pretty clear that it has not proven to be a huge success for Bethesda.

The game itself was exceptionally buggy and glitched on release. As you might expect, it has received more than a few patches to try and put it right. In fairness, despite a lot of fans hating this game, Bethesda has been working hard to try and make it better.

In a report via Kotaku, however, one fan expressed his displeasure by rather unique means. Namely, he posted Bethesda’s Todd Howard a box of bobby pins.

A Box Of Bobby Pins

Any one who has played a Fallout game (or actually any recent Bethesda game) will understand the need to balance out your inventory. Carrying too much? You’re going to have a bad (or more accurately, slow) time.

When Fallout 76 initially released, however, there was a major problem. Namely that bobby pins were ascribed the rather bizarrely heavy weight of 0.1 pounds each. While they may not sound like much, if you’re carrying a couple hundred of them, it can quickly make that leather armour you wear expendable. Better to walk around naked and keep the bobby pins… Right?

In order to highlight this, Todd Howard has revealed that one Fallout 76 player, who managed to find his address, sent him a whole box of bobby pins with one simple note. ‘Weigh this!’.

Todd Howard

In speaking of the event, Todd Howard has said that it was the most passive aggressive way in which a point has ever been made to him. He did, however, see the funny side of it too!

Fortunately, Fallout 76 is a little more ‘balanced’ now in terms of how much things weight. If you do wish, however, you can try to send him 40 carrots with a note saying ‘eat all of these within 10 seconds and see how healthy you feel’.

What do you think? Did you like the means of making the point? – Let us know in the comments!