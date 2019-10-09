A Final Fantasy 9 Remake Could Look This Amazing [Video]

I both love it and hate it when I see these projects. On one hand, I think they can look amazing and it really does make you wonder. However, at the same time, I feel devastated that it isn’t actually being made. Of course, the work of 3D artist Fabian Denter can still be appreciated, because it’s honestly amazing.

“As a side project, I want to recreate one of the beautiful backgrounds of Final Fantasy IX as a real-time environment. I chose the street in Lindblum where the Tantalus headquarters are, as I think the composition here is really nice and the scope is not too heavy for a side project.”

While this just looks like an upscaled version of the PlayStation 1 classic, it’s really much more than that. A gorgeous 3D render, with updated lighting, custom music and more. It’s a marvel to look at, especially if you loved the original as I did. Be sure to check out the video in fullscreen 1440p60 if you have the monitor for it; it’s stunning!

What Fabian Had to Say

Final Fantasy IX was the first game I fell in love with. I remember spending countless hours in its beautifully pre-rendered environments. And now as I’m older I was interested in how those environments would look like with today’s realtime rendering tech, especially as the originals are in such a low resolution. Modeling was done in Cinema 4D. The textures were mostly created with Substance Painter (some of them I took from Substance Source and modified them in Photoshop). Rendering was done in Unity’s built-in pipeline using mixed lighting (realtime direct and baked indirect lighting) & the music was created in Ableton Live.”

Check out even more details about Fabians project on Polycount here.

