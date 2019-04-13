A Mortal Kombat Remaster WAS Being Made

Mortal Kombat Remastered

While we are less than two weeks away from the release of Mortal Kombat 11, one of the biggest questions from fans of the series is why the original game/s have never been remastered.

We have, after all, seen various old-school games recently given the remaster treatment. So why not this one?

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, it seems that a remaster was being made. This was, however, cancelled under the orders of Warner Bros.

Why Was It Cancelled?

Blind Squirrel Games had reportedly been working on a basic concept of the game for quite some time. It seems that while Ed Boon (one of the original creators) was well on board with it, for reasons unclear Warner Bros. were not.

At the end of August we were once again in front of Ed Boon, this time presenting a playable version of Mortal Kombat Returns. Ed loved it and not soon after he advocated to WB executives that they should talk to us about partnering to release the game.

After several pitches later to the highest level of WB’s production. Finance and sales teams. The team received a call saying, “Your project is heading toward a green light.”

After about a week another phone call, “Sorry we’ve decided to go in a different direction and we won’t be needing your group. We can’t trust development of such an important project to a team without any completed game titles.” This occurred around mid-January 2018.

Well, That Stinks!

We can only presume that Warner Bros. considers the release of new content more important than revising the older. That being said, however, there is certainly an argument for it.

While Mortal Kombat was a great game (the original one) it is one that has aged pretty terribly. As such, an up-to-date remaster would’ve been fantastic. It seems, however, that if you were looking forward to such a release, it’s going to take a bit longer yet!

If you are, however, getting more than a little excited over the upcoming game, we’ve included the latest trailer for you below!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise? If so, which was your favourite game? – Let us know in the comments!