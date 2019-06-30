A New Mario Battle Royale Rises From the Nintendo DMCA Ashes

Super Mario Bros Royale

Earlier this month we found that a brand new battle royale game had popped up on the internet. This one, however, was more than a little interesting than your generic release that seems to just throw it in because it’s popular.

Based on the original Super Mario Bros game for the NES, the concept was simple. Survive a level as long as possible while avoiding enemies which 99 other players could interact with. Well, as you might expect, it was fun while it lasted, but Nintendo came down with the DMCA hammer and issued a cease and desist. It did, however, look for a while that the game may have been able to continue. Why? Well, its creator did an asset swap effectively removing any notable trace of Nintendo from the game.

I did, incidentally, love how the new ‘Mario’ character had been called ‘Infringio’.

Not Good Enough

A few days after the release of the new ‘non-Nintendo’ version, however, this game was also taken down from the internet. As can be seen above, visiting the website just leads to a brief statement in which it is revealed that, despite the changes, Nintendo was still threatening legal action.

Rather frustratingly as well, they wouldn’t say why and, in fairness, having played the more recent version, I can’t see what problem they could’ve had with it.

It’s Back!

As you might expect, many fans of the game were deeply disappointed with Nintendo’s behaviour here. There is, however, some good news. An open-source project has essentially restored the original game seemingly daring Nintendo to come at the ‘faceless entity’ that has posted it online. I do, however, love that ‘Infringio’ is a playable character in it. That guy needs to get his own video game franchise!

Yes, you can play the original Mario Royale again! – If you want to give it a try, you can visit the website via the link here!

What do you think? How long do you think this version will last? – Let us know in the comments!