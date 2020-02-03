A New Silent Hill Film is Being Made (Yippee?)

I think it’s pretty fair to say that the vast majority of ‘game to film’ adaptations are pretty terrible. I mean, the first Resident Evil film was alright and, against a lot of expectations, the original Silent Hill film was arguably one of the best we’ve seen to date.

Well, if you were looking for a fresh instalment, then we have good news for you! In a report via Eurogamer, a brand new film from the franchise is currently in development!

Silent Hill: The Movie… Three?

This will be the first film created for the franchise since the semi-sequel ‘Silent Hill: Revelation’ was released in 2012. While not many details are known about this new movie, it is confirmed that the original film’s director, Christophe Gans, will again be helming this project.

In addition to this, he’s also confirmed that work is currently underway on an adaptation of the (highly-popular) Fatal Frame/Project Zero. Of the two, the latter sounds like a more interesting prospect, but we’ll take both happily!

What Do We Think?

As we noted earlier, the first film was fairly decent, but perhaps was a little overly reliant on the audience having reasonable knowledge of the gaming franchise.

While we don’t expect big things for this upcoming addition, it’s the latest in some (potentially) positive news for Silent Hill as a whole. For example, we recently had some reasonable firm(ish) confirmation that two new games were in development!

So, after years of inactivity, we’re all abuzz with Silent Hill news! You’ll get no complaints from me though!

What do you think? What do you think about the Silent Hill films? – Let us know in the comments!