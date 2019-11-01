A Nightmare on Elm Street Scene is Shot on an iPhone 11 Pro

With its triple camera design, it’s little secret that one of the main key selling points of the brand new Apple iPhone 11 is its ability to take some pretty amazing pictures. A team from Video Village has, however, shown that it’s also more than good enough to take some pretty amazing film footage too.

How have they decided to show this though? Well, by recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the classic horror movie franchise ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’.

Nightmare on Elm Street – Apple iPhone 11 Pro Edition!

Video Village is an ‘online university’ designed to give advice and tips to aspiring filmmakers. What stands out most in this regard, however, is simply just how excellent the video quality is. It legitimately looks like film footage and certainly improves on the original!

What certainly helped this production specifically, however, was having Roy H. Wagner on board. The man who, incidentally, was the very same cinematographer who originally shot the scene over 30 years ago.

Oh, and just in case you didn’t recognize it, the scene is from the 3rd film in the ‘Freddy’ franchise, ‘Dream Warriors’. Arguably the last good one before things just went a bit… weird.

What Do We Think?

While an impressive bit of film production work, what stands out most for us is just how amazing the Apple iPhone 11 Pro captures the imagery. It honestly looks pretty stunning and, if nothing else, this video acts as a solid confirmation and maybe even an advertisement of just how good this new smartphone is at taking pictures!

Who knows, perhaps someone in the near future will use it to create a feature release. Based on this, would it really surprise you?

