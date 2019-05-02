A Saints Row Movie Adaptation Is in the Works

From the Director of ‘Fate of the Furious (2017)’

It looks like Deep Silver Volition‘s Saints Row video game series is getting a movie adaptation. The exclusive news comes from Deadline, and it reportedly has F. Gary Gray attached to direct. He is of course, most well known for Friday (1995), The Italian Job (2003), and the most recent Fate and the Furious (2017).

Which Saints Row Game Are They Adapting?

An eye for action certainly helps as fans will expect the movie to have plenty of violence. The movie is expected to follow the game series’ Third Street Saints as they battle rival gangs in the fictional cities of Stilwater and Steelport.

The video game franchise has since diverted from the urban Grand Theft Auto-style idea into a very wild ride with super powers, aliens and actually being the President of the United States of America.

Considering F. Gary Gray’s pedigree, the movie will likely not go off the rails like the game series did in later parts. Instead, it will likely explore a more contemporary grounded gangland depiction.