A Second Big Navi GPU Design Has Been Discovered

While yesterday we finally got a good look at the latest AMD “big NAVI” graphics card design, it turns out there may be even more models lurking. We actually got our first look at the new graphics card in Fortnite of all places (see below), but while we all saw the lovely triple fan model (pictured above) there was another one, discovered by JayzTwoCents.

While the second model isn’t drastically different, it’s obviously equipped with a dual-fan design. However, I think it looks more chunky and robust. Furthermore, it looks absolutely tremendous, like something Optimus Prime would wear as a belt buckle or something, it’s just cool.

The new cards are a big step for AMD, and they’ve got a lot riding on this launch. Nvidia appears to have a solid attack with the 3000 series and RTX in general. However, Big Navi AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards look like a real contender so far. That’s partly thanks to the new RDNA 2 architecture. The triple fan model is likely the most high-end Navi 21 GPU, while the dual fan is likely just the model down from that. Such as the RX 6900 then the dual fan being the 6800 and 6700 variants, but we’re purely speculating there.

Most importantly though, it looks like a very competent cooling configuration. Big heatsinks, good side ventilation, large fans with an axial trim, and that’s about all we know really. Dual 8-pin headers still, so we know it’ll take a good amount of power, let’s just wait and see what AMD can do on the display end of things. I can’t wait!

What do you think of the design, and which looks better, the triple fan or the chunky dual fan design?