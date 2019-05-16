A VR The Walking Dead Game is on the Way

The Walking Dead

I think it’s fair to say that with the exception of the Telltale Games series (which even then had it’s high and low points) that The Walking Dead franchise has spawned some of the worst games in recent memory.

I think at this point we can all agree that Overkill’s The Walking Dead was a pretty huge disaster. In addition, the less said about Survival Instinct the better! With Overkill’s entry being so recent though, (only 6 months ago) it would be surprising to hear that a new game was on the way.

With the release of a teaser trailer, however, both AMC and Survios has confirmed that a new game is on the way and more interesting, it’s being designed for VR.

What Do We Know About The Game?

In terms of design, the clear focus will be on fighting (and surviving) zombies. To do this you will have a combination of both melee and ranged weapons which, it is said, have been designed to work well on the VR system.

They have, however, also been keen to point out the ‘visceral’ aspects which, in basic terms, means that there’s going to be a lot of blood, guts and limb hacking.

When Is It Out?

Well, we do know that the game is planned for a release in Autumn this year. As for exactly what it will release on, however, that does deem more than a little unclear.

At present, there are largely only two major VR platforms. Namely, PC and PlayStation. Given that neither has been expressly confirmed, however, this does raise more than a few questions.

With the teaser trailer released though, I daresay we can expect a lot more news at E3 2019. As above though, given the utter failure of Overkill’s attempt, I’m just surprised they’re coming out swinging again so soon.

You can check out the official game website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!