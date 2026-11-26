Despite having been released just a week ago, it is already possible to play GTA 6 for free, without using any illegal methods.

Amid the controversy surrounding pirated copies of GTA 6, and with the game seemingly already working even on jailbroken PS5 consoles, it seems there are also “legal” alternatives for playing Rockstar Games’ title for free.

Playing GTA 6 for Free Is Possible Thanks to PlayMyPS5

As we have learned (thanks Notebookcheck), a streaming service has appeared that allows users to enjoy the game without having to pay absolutely anything. It is called PlayMyPS5, a web interface that works through PS Remote Play from a PlayStation console. In other words, users do not need to own a console, have a PSN account, or even own a copy of GTA 6.

The service works by directly streaming the game from a PlayStation 5 console, allowing us to play with a controller, keyboard and mouse, and even touch controls. However, since the game is streamed from the cloud, there are some trade-offs, such as higher latency and lower resolution. Nevertheless, there is another drawback: the website only offers us five consecutive minutes to play the game.

The way it works is also worth explaining. When we enter the website and configure how we want to play, we have to wait for our turn. Once it arrives, we have 20 seconds to respond to a prompt. If we remain AFK for 30 seconds or more, we lose our turn and it passes to the next person in the queue.

PlayMyPS5 is looking to expand its options even further by allowing other players to register with the service, so they can register their consoles and allow them to be used by other members of the community. However, they recommend using a separate PSN account for this service, as Sony advises against sharing gaming systems through third parties.

In other news, a GTA 6 player has received a 30-day PSN suspension after sharing an in-game nude photo through PlayStation messages. In addition, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success.