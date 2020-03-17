Abkoncore Launch the H600X Mid-Tower RGB Chassis

If you’re looking to build your next (or maybe your first) PC, one of the most important fundamental steps is finding the right home for it. With so many chassis designs available, however, it can often be difficult to know where to start.

Well, Abkoncore may have the answer for you as they have just announced the launch of their brand new H600X mid-tower chassis packing plenty of RGB goodness!

Abkoncore H600X

Coming with an RGB hub that features a remote control, setting RGB lighting is literally at your fingertips. As a mid-tower chassis, however, this also packs plenty of impressive features to ensure that it doesn’t just look pretty. The H600X is also a very decent chassis suitable for a variety of needs and requirements! So, what are they? Well, let’s take a look!

What Does Abkoncore Have to Say?

“This Middle tower ATX case is suitable for standard ATX mainboards, Micro ATX and MINI ITX mainboards. Spacious design allows for the assembly or large components such as long graphic cards up to 358mm and high CPU coolers up to 173mm. Power supply support for ATX up to 350mm long and placed at the bottom inside a designated PSU chamber for lower temperature results throughout the system. The exterior of the H600X is cool due to the front rectangular mesh with carbon style pattern design. Furthermore, this chassis is equipped with many dust filters, on the top and bottom. One of the side panels is made out of tinted tempered glass so that hardware can be viewed once the built-in RGB fans are turned on and colored light is glowing over installed hardware. Functionality is the key word for the H600X case, internal support for tool free mounting for HDD/SSD drives and additional SSD brackets on the rear of the mainboard panel. Frontal I/O support through 2x USB3.0, HD Audio and mic-jacks. Maximum cooling possibilities via the various spaces such as the pre-installed 2x 200mm RGB spectrum fans mounted in the front and the 1x 120 RGB Hurricane fan mounted in the rear. Furthermore, there is additional space to mount 2x 120mm or 140mm fans on the top as well as liquid cooling radiator size 120/240/360mm at the front or top.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With an MSRP of around £89.99, admittedly this chassis may not represent the super cost-effective solution you were looking for. Don’t forget though, you (generally) tend to get what you pay for and the Abkoncore H600X certainly packs a hefty punch!

We will be looking to review it in the near future, so if you are interested and want to learn more, be sure to check out our website and social media portals!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? – Let us know in the comments!