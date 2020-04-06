Abkoncore Launches the T250 Mid-tower Case

We’ve been hearing a lot about Abkoncore recently which is perhaps indicative of the fact that the company is making bigger moves towards Western markets. I’ll admit, up until around 3 months ago, I’d never heard of them at all. With products such as the T404B Hurricane cooler, however, I could quickly be convinced into becoming a big fan!

In announcing the T250 mid-tower chassis, Abkoncore has again, released something that certainly seems worth a look!

Abkoncore T250 Mid-Tower Chassis

The Abkoncore T250 mid-tower chassis features a nice solid design with a particular feature being the 3 ARGB intake fans to the front with a fourth exhaust fan to the rear.

Perhaps most impressive, however, is that with an expected retail price of around £45-£50, this chassis design has tempered glass panels to both the front and side panel. For this price, you would usually expect to see the (arguably less impressive) acrylic!

Specification

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

If this price is confirmed when these hit retailing websites, then the Abkoncore T250 might be one of the best value-for-money chassis designs around. With tempered glass and ARGB lighting, this already appears to be ahead of much of its comparative competition which generally offers (at best) partial tempered glass and standard RGB fans.

In short, we’ll be continuing to keep an eye on Abkoncore. Clearly some interesting things are coming out of that company!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Would you consider this as part of your next system build? – Let us know in the comments!