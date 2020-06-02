Abkoncore Releases The C710S Mid-Tower Case

When it comes to picking the PC chassis for your system build, it’s pretty clear (if you check the various online retailers) that there are plenty of options out there for you to pick from. In offering a sleek and stylish solution, however, the Abkoncore C710S mid-tower case might just be perfect for those of you who are looking for a solid compromise of strong aesthetics with great levels of functionality.

Abkoncore C710S Mid-Tower Case

As part of the release, the Abkoncore C710S doesn’t only look great, but it also comes with plenty of solid features that’ll undoubtedly make it a very interesting proposition if you’re in the market for a new chassis design. Some of the key features include:

Steel/ABS/Tempered Glass design with side air vents and an RGB LED strip on the bottom.

Left tempered glass side panel

120 mm Auto Ring Spectrum RGB fan

Removable top magnetic dust filter

Removable bottom dust filter.

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio, Mic, Power, and Reset

Space for up to 7 2.5″ SSDs and 2 3.5″ HDDs and 7 additional 120 mm fans

Supports up to 360 mm radiator and 390 mm GPUs.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Abkoncore product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, Abkoncore hasn’t confirmed how much the C710S chassis will cost. Based on their prior models, however, we would anticipate a price in the region of around £45-£60.

With it now being formally released, expect to see this hit retailing portals in the very near future!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!