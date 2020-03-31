Abkoncore Reveals the (Very Stylish) T404B Hurricane Cooler

We must admit that until very recently, the Abkoncore brand had largely escaped our attention. It seems, however, that with the launch of products such as the H600X chassis (which you can learn more about here) that they’re starting to take a more proactive swing at Western markets and seemingly, with very good reason!

With the launch of the new T404B Hurricane air cooler, however, this definitely has our full attention. Not only due to its sleek style and presentation but also through the very unique manner in which it incorporates RGB lighting into the design. Put simply, we love this design!

Abkoncore T404B Hurricane Air Cooler

Utilizing two fans in a push/pull configuration, the T404B Hurricane air cooler offers compatibility up to 170 W TDP. In addition, it also supports the following processor sockets; LGA2066, LGA115x, and AM4 sockets.

Offering high-levels of performance and an amazingly eye-catching design, we have to admit to this being the primary factor that caught out attention. In a nutshell, this is one of the best-looking air coolers we’ve seen for a while!

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Set to launch across retailers in the coming weeks, we are advised that the Abkoncore T404B Hurricane air cooler will be sold with an MSRP of around £39.99. A very attractive price point given the potential of its functionality and clearly impressive aesthetics.

We have reached out to Abkoncore for a review sample and, all going well, we’ll shortly be able to tell you if this performs as good as it looks!

Although the official product page for the T404B Hurricane hasn’t been launched yet, you can check out the official Abkoncore website (where we expect it to appear at any moment) via the link here!

