Abkoncore Releases its Ultra Silent Mid-Tower S500 Chassis

When shopping for a PC chassis there are a number of specific factors of features that you might be looking for. For example, perhaps plenty of room to fit your masses of components or maybe all of the RGB in the technological rainbow. In announcing the S500, however, Abkoncore has something tailored to what I consider to be one of my most preferential aspects. Namely, ultra-quiet performance.

Abkoncore S500 Chassis

The Abkoncore S500 features sound dampening panels to the front, left, right, and top of the case. In addition, to help increase the performance further, the chassis has a number of anti-vibration features that should, when all combined, provide you with a near-silent operating experience.

So, if you’re sick and tired of hearing every single fan in your PC buzzing away, this might just be perfect for you!

Features and Specifications

For more in-depth details on the Abkoncore S500 chassis, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

As I said above, I really value quiet running performance with my PC and, I think it’s fair to say, no one likes a jet engine running in the background while gaming. That being said, however, with its ultra-quiet performance, I do wonder if this would perhaps mask any gremlins within the build. It is, for example, a firm indication of dust accumulation when a PC starts running a little noisier than usual and not everyone watches their temperatures like a hawk.

With its sleek and no-thrills aesthetics, however, this case is undoubtedly going to be popular with many consumers. The only remaining question marks are when it will hit general release and how much it will cost. Sadly, at the time of writing, we have no answer to either of those questions. I would, however, be surprised if this cost anything over £80 based upon Abkoncores generally high-competitive pricing!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!