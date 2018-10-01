Accell Unveils New Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Accell Unveils Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Accell announced the official release of its new Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with both US and EU power adapters. The advantages of a docking station are clear, so let us dive right into the features. With the power of Thunderbolt 3 and its 40Gbps, it’s sure to deliver.

Connection Options

You can connect a lot of things to Accell’s Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station. To start with, it has two USB 3.1 Gen.2 Type-A ports with 10Gbps bandwidth. On top of that, there are two normal USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.0 with fast-charge functionality.

Network connectivity is offered via Gigabit Ethernet while the monitor output is provided in the form of a DisplayPort. Your microphone and earphones can be connected through the classic jack ports.

A second 4K monitor can be connected via USB-C and an adapter, allowing you to expand your display area even further. The docking station comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, allowing you to daisy-chain more devices to your host port.

Power Your Laptop Through the Docking Station

Laptops capable of it can also be charged through the connection. The docking station can deliver 70W directly through the Thunderbolt 3 cable. A small but awesome feature which allows you to leave the charger for your laptop at home.

Universal Compatibility

The Thunderbolt 3 Docking station is compatible with all Apple and Microsoft Windows Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptops. Accell’s Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station has been tested with and is compatible with the following devices: Dell XPS12, Dell XPS13, Dell XPS15, Dell Precision 5520, HP EliteBook x360 and the Apple MacBook Pro 2017.

Pricing and Availability

The new Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station from Accell is available now for an MSRP of $399.99. At the time of this article, it’s available at a reduced introduction price of £349.99 through Accell’s website. For a limited time, you’re also able to get a USB-C to HDMI adapter with the purchase, free of charge. That offer runs until the 31st of October 2018.