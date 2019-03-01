Accountants Transform their Office for DOOM-Themed Party

Halloween Fun for DOOM Fans

A short video has surfaced (via Dual Shockers) showing what an office environment looks like when you DOOM fans for employees. San Diego based LPL Financial actually converted their office several months ago for Halloween. The result may not be the most ideal work environment due to the overwhelming dim red lighting. However, gaming fans can definitely appreciate the nerdy effort these accountants have put in.

In place of the company logo is a UAC logo, and littered around corners are ammo boxes filled with candies. There are even health powerups available for pickup. Some props even made using hand-crafted office-available materials. There is even a 7-ft tall demon made out of papier-mâché at the end of the hall! See for yourself in the video below:

This certainly beats team building via simply playing shooter games together. Reminiscent of that scene in the US version of The Office where they play Call of Duty 2 together.

Since this party took place back in October, they were undoubtedly inspired by the announcement of DOOM Eternal. Which is the sequel to the 2006 modernized revival shooter from Bethesda. While this sequel does not have a firm release date yet, it will arrive in 2019. Most likely when Halloween 2019 rolls around. So it would definitely be interesting to see what the LPL Financial offices look like in several months time.

DOOM Eternal Trailer