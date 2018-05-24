Acer Announces the Nitro VG0 and RG0 Series Monitors

Two New AMD Radeon FreeSync Gaming Monitors from Acer

Acer has announced several products at their most recent New York event. And that includes two new gaming monitors for the Nitro series: The RG0 and VG0 monitors. Since they are for gaming, they both feature blazing fast response times of up to 1ms. Thanks to Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth gameplay. The Radeon FreeSync feature on the other hand eliminates screen tearing as it synchronizes with the graphics card.

What is the Difference Between the Nitro VG0 and the Nitro RG0?

The Nitro VG0 series comes in a 27-inch, 23,8 inch and 21.5-inch version. Naturally the smaller 21.5-inch version supports only up to 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution. However, the 23.8-inch monitor supports WQHD 2560 x 1440 and the 27-inch model supports 4K UHD 3840 x 2160. The VG0 series supports 144Hz refresh rates and has integrated 6-axis colour adjustment.

On the other hand, the Nitro RG0 series features a thinner profile available in 27-inch and 23.8-inch models. It only comes in a 1920 x 1080 @ 75Hz resolution however, it also uses an IPS panel. The IPS panels provide accurate views even at wide angles of up to 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. For optimum viewing angles, the monitors can tilt from –5 to 20 degrees (–5 to 15

degrees for RG0 series). Meeting 72 percent of the NTSC standard and delivering a 250 cd/m2 brightness, Acer Nitro monitors produce vibrant colors and images. Two 2W stereo speakers deliver quality audio and HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort ports connect to a wide array of PCs to support powerful sound effects.

How Much Are These Nitro Series Monitors?

The Acer Nitro VG0 gaming monitors will be available in the UK from July, with prices starting from £109. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro RG0 gaming monitors will be available in the UK from July, with prices starting from £139.