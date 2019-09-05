Acer Announces Predator Thronos Air with a $14,000 Price Tag

We all aspire to make our gaming PC set-ups as comfortable and impressive as possible. This is whether you go for the sleek office style or the all RGB blazing ‘welcome to the world of tomorrow’ approach. On the most basic level, however, this usually resides in just getting a nice and comfy gaming chair. Acer, however, has largely taken the cake in recent years with their ‘Thronos’ set-up. The design essentially acts as an all surrounding ‘Throne’ in which you can have your PC set up in a very elaborate style.

If you are, however, looking for something like this but on a more ‘budget-friendly’ style, then in a report via TechSpot, the Acer Predator Thronos Air might have you covered. Albeit, your still going to have to pay a lot of money for it!

Acer Predator Thronos Air

With a $14,000 price tag, the Predator Thronos Air is around $6,000 less expensive than their original model. It comprises of a gaming chair and fully-build surround to hold your system, multi-monitor set-up, a place to keep your tower and even a footrest. It is essentially a cut-down version of the original Thronos, albeit the ‘optional extra’ at there if you’re willing to pay for them.

The only downside, however, is that for this $14,000 price tag, you don’t actually get a PC… or monitor… or keyboard… Yeah, put simply, you just get the set-up. You have to supply everything else.

What Do We Think?

We have encountered these set-ups in the past and while they do look impressive, they are largely the sole remit of conventions or gaming/component trade shows. If you see one of these in someone’s living room, you quite frankly might want to make a subtle enquiry as to whether they still have both their kidneys.

If you are, however, looking for something that offers amazing functionality and a pretty awesome place to sit, as long as you have a spare $14,000 the Acer Predator Thronos Air can be yours!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!