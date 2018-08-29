Acer Debuts the OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset

First to Feature a Detachable Design

Acer has multiple announcements today at their [email protected] global press event at IFA 2018. One of these is the unveiling of the OJO 500 Windows mixed reality headset. This is actually the first VR and MR headset to feature a detachable design. It also has patented built-in sound pipe technology, as well as software-assisted interpupillary distance adjustment technology.

The detachable aspect makes it much easier to maintain and clean. Furthermore, it comes with both a hard head strap or soft washable head strap. So users can find the comfort that is ideal to their head size.

Adjusts for Proper Display Distance

The new interpupillary distance adjustment technology is the most impressive aspect of this headset. It ensures that the viewer always sees the display at the optimal distance, and get the most out of the experience. It also has an easy-to-setup inside-out tracking as well as six-degrees of freedom positional tracking. The display itself uses two front-hinged 2.89-inch high-resolution LCDs. These provide a wide 100 degree field of view and deliver a 2880 x 1440 resolution with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

VR is of course, not complete without a proper audio setup. Which is why Acer uses a new sound pipe design that directs sound from the built-in speakers toward the wearer’s ear. This ensures that the user can hear the audio properly, without the need to wear headphones. This is also useful in public spaces since it does not completely remove the user from the surroundings, while still maintaining immersion.

How Much is the Acer OJO 500 Mixed Reality Headset?

This headset starts shipping on November from $399 USD in North America. For EMEA users, it will also ship out in November, but at a starting cost of €499.