Acer Introduces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops with 8th Gen Intel CPUs

New and Powerful Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks

Acer is announcing the launch of their new Nitro 5 Gaming laptop sporting the latest Intel 8th generation Core i7 and i7+ mobile processors. In addition, the company also pairs the powerful CPUs with NVIDIA‘s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics. The result is exceptional processing power with remarkable efficiency and gaming capability.

“Acer is excited to be among the first to offer the new Intel Core i7+ processors with our new Nitro 5 gaming notebook,” said Jerry Hou, GM Consumer Notebooks at Acer. “The new Nitro 5 provides exceptional performance at an accessible price point which exceeds the needs of most casual gamers, and also professional users that need to power through their tasks on the go.”

What Other Features Does the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Line Have?

The Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD screen with an IPS panel. Users can also configure it with up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Together, that makes the Nitro 5 a formidable workhorse aside from having outstanding gaming capability.

The NItro 5 also features Intel’s Wireless-AC 9560 2×2 802.11ac for Gigabit wireless performance. Even the wired options are fast as well. This includes a USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0 port and wired Gigabit LAN connectivity available.

The laptop also includes a front-facing HD web cam and has an integrated broadcast feature via Mixer. Users simply need to press Windows key + G directly on the Windows 10 Game bar.

How Much is the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop?

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America in May with prices starting at US$749; and in EMEA in May with prices starting at €799.