Acer Introduces Two 12-inch Chromebook Models

Affordable Education-Focused Laptops

Just like ASUS and HP, Acer is following suit and expanding their Chromebook lineup.

The two latest models from the company are the Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook 512. As you might have guessed, both models have identical features, with the sole exception of the Spin 512 being a convertible. This approach is similar to HP’s recent 11 G2 and 11 G7 Education Editions.

What Features Can Users Expect from these Acer Chromebooks?

Both notebooks have a 1366 x 912 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio screens. However, some of their features and internal hardware differ.

The Chromebook 512 laptop for example, uses an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core SoC. Meanwhile, the Chromebook Spin 512 features more powerful options such as the quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron N4100 processor.

The Spin 512 also has the better webcam, having an 8MP back facing camera and an HD camera above the screen. This makes sense since the Spin 512 has a 360-degree hinge. Whereas the normal clam-shell Chromebook 512 laptop only has an optional 5MP camera.

While both units are military grade resistant to drops (up to 48 inches), the Spin 512 has the advantage of having Corning Gorilla Glass. It also supports a Wacom EMR stylus which can be stored internally through a designated slot.

In terms of battery life, a single charge can last up to 12 hours.

How Much are These Chromebooks?

The Chromebook 512 starts at just $329 USD, while the convertible Chromebook Spin 512 starts at $449.