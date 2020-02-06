Acer Launches the PM1 – A Portable 15.6-inch Monitor

In recent years, we’ve seen a growing trend within the portable monitor market. Put simply, its a market that a lot of manufacturers seem really interested in getting into. For example, we recently saw ASUS launch its latest ROG Strix design which you can check out via the link here!

The latest, however, comes courtesy of Acer who have formally confirmed the release of their brand new PM1 portable monitor.

Acer PM1

The Acer PM1 (PM161Q bu) is a brand new 15.6-inch design that packs a number of useful features for loose looking to get a display on the go. Some of these include:

16:9 display ratio

Full HD

Maximum Resolution 1920 x 1080

Brightness 250 Nit

Color – Black

Admittedly, these are not exactly mind-blowing specifications in terms of standard monitors. Don’t forget though, this is a portable design with a specific emphasis on it being easy to move while providing a solid level of performance.

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can visit the official Acer product website via the link here!

How Much Does It Cost?

With a confirmed launch price (direct from Acer) of $179.99, this isn’t too bad at all based on the usual remit with the portable display market. It has, however, come to our attention that a number of online retailers are already offering some pretty decent discounts on the PM1.

So, if this model does interest you, it might be worth just having a quick look around. Savvy shoppers save money after all!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!