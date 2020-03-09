Acer Launches Two New 240 Hz IPS Predator Monitors

Acer has just unleashed their first fast-IPS panels, meaning you’ll finally be able to enjoy the 240 Hz refresh rate of a fast panel, but also colours and viewing angles of IPS technology. That’s a pretty big shift, and something I’m sure many of you can appreciate.

There are two models, a 24.5-inch and 27-inch version of the same monitor. They’re both 240 Hz IPS panels, and both feature VESA Adaptive-Sync and HDR-400 certification. The model numbers just roll off the tongue too, repeat after me “Predator XB253QGXbmiiprzx” and “Predator XB273GXbmiiprzx” and you’re sorted.

The panels are pretty decent though, offering full-HD 1080p resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratios, 178-degree viewing angles and a 1ms GtG time. However, they’ll do 0.1 – 0.5 ms with overdrive. They come with G-Sync certification, as well as 99% sRGB colour. So typically about the same as other fast IPS panels that are currently hitting the market.

For connectivity, you’ll find one DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0b, and four USB 3.0 ports. There are also 2W speakers built-in, as well as a headphone jack.

While we don’t have pricing for the UK yet, it’ll no doubt be competitive. However, we expect prices to show up in the next week or so. It’s rumoured that they’ll be between $400-500 though.