ACER Leak Confirms Nvidia 16XX Series Notebook Releases

If you’re currently in the market for a notebook, the chances are that the ACER brand will come to your attention and with good reason. While their prominance has perhaps waned in recent years, they do release a quality product that includes the latest hardware available.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a leak has shown that the next range of ACER NITRO notebooks will include graphics cards from the latest Nvidia 16XX range.

Intel 9th-Generation Processor

In addition to these latest Nvidia graphics cards, the notebooks will also feature Intel’s 9th-generation processors. This, in itself, is a strong talking point as many other manufacturers seem to be stubbornly sticking to the 8th-gen releases.

While, on the whole, this may not sound overly mindblowing, the key factor in the leak is that both the 1660 Ti and 1650 has been confirmed. It should be noted that the 1650 , even in desktop terms, has not yet formally been confirmed.

What Do We Think?

It’s going to be great to see what a 9th-generation Intel processor and Nvidia 16XX graphics card can do together in a notebook. It may even provide a very interest gateway for those looking for a gaming laptop solution while perhaps on limited funds.

While no exact release date has yet been given for the latest ACER NITRO range, expect some news within the next couple of months!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!