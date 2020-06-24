Acer Refreshes Predator Helios/Triton & Nitro Laptops

Today at Acer’s online global press conference, the company announced significant new updates to four of its popular gaming notebooks: the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7. These new refreshed models bring exciting updates across the board, giving gamers of all levels and types something to look forward to.

The notebook lines now include the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors for desktop-caliber performance that can be taken anywhere. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs deliver the performance needed to drive fast displays with high refresh rates for blur-free seamless visuals in even the most demanding of AAA games. To keep the notebooks operating at peak performance and optimal temperatures, Acer has equipped the notebooks with enhanced thermal designs, new cooling technologies, and additional heat pipes.

Acer Refreshes Predator Helios, Predator Triton, and Nitro Gaming Notebooks

The Predator Helios 700, featuring the iconic sliding HyperDrift keyboard, has been upgraded to include either an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs.

The device’s thermal management capabilities have been significantly enhanced with a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem, included on models with the Intel Core i9 processor. PowerGem is a special material with 3.83 times more vertical heat conductivity than copper, improving the notebook’s heat emission efficiency. All models include three copper heat pipes, Acer CoolBoost Technology, a vapor chamber and two Acer custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans.

Helios 300

Acer’s popular Predator Helios 300 has raised the bar for gaming notebooks, offering the best performance for the dollar. Now available with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive, the newest Helios 300 has cemented its reputation as one of the most powerful and feature-packed yet affordably-priced gaming notebooks available. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive, delivering the speed and storage necessary to maintain large libraries of AAA games and movies.

Enhancing the overall performance and gaming experience, DTS:X Ultra Audio delivers high-end 360-degree surround sound for experiencing media in a realistic spatial soundscape. With headphones, it provides an authentic audio experience letting sounds be heard as they were meant to be, whether near or far, and features specially tuned sound modes that have been optimized for different game genres (strategy, RPG or FPS).

Predator Triton 300

Acer’s powerful but slim Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook has been refreshed to include a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB color space, making it ideal for both gaming and content creation. It further supports up to three M.2 SSDs (one PCIe, two combos), providing an abundance of storage plus the lightning-fast transfer rates and speed that gamers crave.

Three heat pipes have been added to the device’s advanced thermal design, which also includes a dual-fan cooling system (featuring one 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan), CoolBoost technology and strategically placed intake and exhaust vents. All this performance is housed in a thin and lightweight metal chassis[2] that measures just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin and 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs), making it easy to game on the go.

Nitro 7

Acer’s updated Nitro 7 is another option for gamers seeking portability. Its sleek metal chassis measures just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin and 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs), but still manages to pack in a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. With up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6, game load and response times are incredibly quick.

The Nitro 7’s thermal design includes dual fans, a quad exhaust port design and Acer CoolBoost technology, which can be enabled in NitroSense to increase fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto-mode. On top of the performance this makes possible, a 15.6-inch non-glare FHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response allows for sharp visuals and smooth, blur-free gameplay.

Price & Availability

In terms of price & availability, this will vary depending on the model. In making this announcement, however, Acer has confirmed the following:

Predator Helios 700 – September Release – $2,399.99

Predator Helios 300 – July Release – $1,199.99

Predator Triton 300 – July Release – $1,299.99

Nitro 7 – October Release – $1,299.99

For more information on these and their other products, you can check out the official Acer website via the link here!

What do you think? Which of these laptop designs sounds most impressive to you? – Let us know in the comments!