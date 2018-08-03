Acer Releasing Chromebook 13 Laptops in September

Two Chromebook Options Coming Soon

Acer is preparing to launch two new premium all-aluminium Chromebook 13 laptops next month. As the name suggests, these will have a 13-inch display (13.5-inch to be exact). Furthermore, it uses a 2256 x 1504 IPS panel with 3:2 aspect ratio, and has a Gorilla Glass touchpad. One comes in a standard laptop format, while the other is the “Spin” variant with a convertible hinge which fully opens up to 360 degrees and has a touch screen.

This premium line is a departure from the usual plastic budget Chromebooks for students. Although these will be reasonably priced considering the features and are still affordable. Acer’s main target audience for this product now includes businesses with employees who rely on cloud services.

In terms of hardware configuration, the standard Chromebook 13 start with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. An i5 upgrade and higher capacity storage upgrade is also available.

How Much Are These Acer Chromebooks?

The base version with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB memory, and 32GB of storage will be available for $649.99. Upgrading to the i5 model increases the cost by $100. The fully loaded version comes with an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $949.99 USD.